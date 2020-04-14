Salvatore (Sal) A.Giannino Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Good Friday following a long battle with kidney failure.
Sal was born in Queens County, N.Y. to Salvatore and Ann Giannino on May 19, 1946 and graduated from Aviation High School in Long Island City, N.Y.
Upon graduation in 1963, Sal joined the U.S. Airforce and served as a Munitions Specialist in the Vietnam War through 1967. He received an Honorable Discharge based on injuries sustained while in service to our country.
Shortly after returning home Sal attended and graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M. with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and Minors in Psychology and Education.
Sal held a variety of accomplished positions including Aircraft Mechanic, Deputy Sheriff, Communication Reproducer with the Lunar Module Space Program, Investigative Counselor, and College Instructor. Sal was also self-employed in Real Estate, ”Cakes by Gino,” and American Eagle Associates.
Sal was predeceased by his parents Salvatore and Ann Giannino, his two sisters Frances Giannino and Joanna Piccone (Fred), and his beloved wife Donna (Brennan) Giannino.
Sal is survived by his two brothers Dominic (JoAnne) and Joseph Giannino (Jackie), and his six children Salvatore (Tony) Giannino (Tammy), Richard (Joey) Giannino (Shelley), Jennifer Giannino, Michele Perry, Aime McGeehan (Jim), and Carin Rouleau (Gregory). He also has 16 grandchildren, Josh, Rochelle, Hillary, Chelsea, RJ, Julee, Ashley, Bradley, Jaden, Jenna, Ellie, Sarah, David, Gabrielle, Gregory, and Amelia and nine great-grandchildren, Claire, Chance, Chase, Blake, Skyler, Cayden, Mina, Phoenix, and Arcus.
His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very blessed to have him for a Grandpa and were the light of his life, and he the light of theirs. He could often be found playing barbies, horses, watching children’s shows on TV, making up endless stories to keep them entertained, sitting in the back seat of the car to play on trips, holding hands through the crib bars to help them fall asleep, playing with cowboy hats, walking down “Woodchuck Lane” at the campground, playing hide and seek, collecting rocks, playing horsie, and attending concerts, dance recitals, art shows and anything that had to do with the grandchildren.
Sal and his wife, Donna, loved to spend time at Lake Grove Campground, where they enjoyed time with dear friends, had many family gatherings, and where the grandchildren had many sleepovers. Sal enjoyed fishing, boating, and hunting with his boys, and spending time with his family. He was always there for every occasion, and made many special cakes through the years, celebrating birthdays, weddings and graduations. He also enjoyed painting, and doing ceramics with his wife, son, and grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by those he has touched through the years. A mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.