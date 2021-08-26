Regina Elizabeth Alteri, of Cullman, Ala., passed away on Aug. 16, 2021, at Woodland Village Healthcare Center. Gina was born in Sayre, Pa., on Oct. 18, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Nicholas D. and Minnie J. Alteri.
Regina graduated from Epiphany Parish School and Sayre High School. She completed a dietary aide course at Robert Packer Hospital and was employed there. She later helped her mother, Minnie Alteri, manage the family funeral home for 23 years after the passing of her father, Nicholas Alteri. After the death of her mother, she moved to Cullman, Ala., to be with her sister, Kathryn, and brother-in-law, Bob Atkins.
She made many acquaintances and loved her cats, her computer, crosswords, reading books, magazines and newspapers, and children. She had a special bond with her great-nephew, Gabriel Kibler.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Mele; cousins, Peggy Madigan, Billy Sykes, and Richard Alteri.
She is survived by her sisters, Kathy (Bob) Atkins of Cullman, Ala., and Janice (Costas) Sklavounos of Waterford, Conn.; brother, Nicholas (Cathy) Alteri of Barrington, R.I.; brother-in-law, Michael Mele of Hampden, Conn.; nieces, Beth Kibler of Cullman, Ala., Lyena (David) Chavez of Wilmington, Mass., Angela (John) Mellace of Dorchester, Mass., and Elizabeth (Brian) Valentine of Barrington, R.I.; nephews, Bob (Ana) Atkins of Kansas City, Mo., David (Jen) Atkins of Tallahassee, Fla., Nicholas (Abigail) Sklavounos of Encinitas, Calif., and Chris (Barbara) Alteri of Holden, Mass.; five great-nieces; and three great-nephews.
Regina was received into Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 5 p.m. with a Rosary on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at 10 a.m.