Arthur L. Cummings, Sr., age 89 of Lockwood, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home, Waverly N.Y. from complications of COPD and dementia.
Arthur was born in Elmira, N.Y. on April 2, 1931. He was the youngest of 7 siblings.
At a young age, Arthur entered Foster Care and was raised in Erin, N.Y. by Helen and Judd Hall. Upon his 18th birthday, he entered the U.S. Army. He served in S. Korea during the Korean conflict and was discharged in 1952.
In December 1952, he married Rena Louise Cary and they celebrated 61 years of marriage before her death in November 2014. When Arthur married Rena, her family became his family.
Arthur worked factory jobs for many years until he decided to return to school and earn his GED. This he accomplished, while his six children attended the same school. With that GED under his belt, he began working for the Lehigh Valley Railroad in Sayre Pa. He remained a railroad worker until 1993, when he retired from Conrail Railroad with 23 years of railroad service.
Upon his retirement, he puttered around the house and did some gardening. He enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and faithfully followed the New York Giants and Syracuse Orangeman. He also looked forward for several years to the monthly Railroad breakfasts at McAnn’s Restaurant in Van Etten, N.Y. and also at Beeman’s Restaurant in Athens, Pa. He was always happy when his family got together for holidays, birthdays, and family reunions.
Art was predeceased by his wife, Rena, his six siblings, his foster parents and son-in-law Wayne Atkins.
Art is survived by son Arthur Jr. at home, daughters Susan (Tracy) Stroup of Sayre, Patricia Atkins of Clintondale, N.Y., Jayne (Robert) Flick of Sayre, Beth Cummings of Elmira, N.Y., and Danna (Al) Cummings of WIllseyville, N.Y. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeffrey (Shannon) Stroup of Jenks, Okla., Matthew (Nicole) Stroup of Spencer, N.Y., Shaun Cummings of Honeye Falls, N.Y., Brian (Mariah) Flick of Sayre, Ashley (Jon) Dolinich of Waverly, N.Y., Amanda (Matthew) Atkins and Sarah Atkins of Clintondale, N.Y. He is also survived by four great grandsons, Timothy and Nathan Stroup, Blake Dolinich, Cian Stroup, and Baby Rory Ressler who is expected in July.
He is also survived by brother-in-laws Lewis (Toni) Cary of Lockwood, Leon (Harriet) Cary of Lockwood and sister-in-law Margaret (John) Knapich of West Wyoming, Pa. He has several nieces and nephews — all who spent countless hours at the family home in Lockwood while growing up.
Art always put his family before himself. He was patient, laid back, and went out of his way to avoid conflict. When health issues commenced, he spent time at the Sayre Personal Care Home in Sayre and the staff there became his second family. When he required 24-hour care, he moved to Elderwood Nursing Home in April 2019. He welcomed the visits from his children. He will be sorely missed, but he is with Rena, his one and only.
If you wish to remember our Dad please do so through the following organization: ARC of Chemung, 711 Sullivan St. Elmira, N.Y. 14901. We, Art’s family, extend our thanks to Elderwood and the care they provided for our Dad.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.