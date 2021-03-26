Nancy B. Wolf, 70, of Athens, Pa, passed away at home on Thursday, March 25, 2021 with her family by her side following a brief illness.
She was born on August 12, 1950 in Phillipsburg, N.J., the daughter of the late William Joseph and Ethel Mary (Dostal) Hawke.
Nancy owned and operated a Dairy Farm in Athens with her husband, Arthur. Her faith, her family, the farm, and her flowers were her priorities in life. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time outdoors with her dogs and planting and tending to her flower boxes on her deck and flower gardens. Nancy loved sitting and enjoying the beauty of nature on her deck. She enjoyed collecting carolers.
She is predeceased by her husband of 40 years Arthur Wolf and brother-in-law Ralph Krudup.
Nancy is survived by her children Rebecca (Mark) Borek, Debra (Scott) Spaulding, Gayle Kellogg, Holly (Darrin) Randall, and Arthur III (Alori) Wolf, grandchildren Jacob, Megan, Cody (Emily), Adam, Thomas, Hannah, Lucas, Nathan, Connor, Marissa, Addelynn, Moravia, Connor, and she was looking forward to meeting her great-grandson. She is also survived by her sister Carol Krudup, sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Gary Sims and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The memorial service will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
A private burial will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com