Kevin M. Fisk, age 59, of East Smithfield, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, after a long battle with illness. Kevin was predeceased by his father, Melvin Fisk; mother, Linda Fisk; paternal grandparents, Clayton and Evelyn Fisk; maternal grandparents, George and Nina Rumpff; and his siblings, Craig Fisk, Karina Martin, and Michael Tellinger.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Monica Fisk. He also leaves behind several siblings: sisters, Connie (Mark) Sandroni, Nikki (Charles) Wasielewski, Lori (Steve) Jarvis, Kimberly (David) Kinsley, and Bridget Collins (Lennis Campbell); he also leaves behind two brothers, Marc (Barbra) Tellinger and Randall Fisk.
Kevin’s legacy will live on through his two children, Christopher Fisk (Casey Goble) and Jenny (David) Champignon. In addition, he will also be remembered by several nieces and nephews, including: Jesse Tellinger, Lexi Duncan, Natasha Waschezen, Michael Waschezen III, Kymberly Tellinger, Cody Tellinger, Charles Wasielewski III, Danielle Heidrich, Jessica Leto Karam, Joseph Karam, Justyn Kinsley, Christopher Hill, Jason Hill, Amanda Fisk, Kasie Fisk, Dakota Fisk, Jessica Fisk, Austyn Fisk, Torrey Collins, Peyton Collins, and Mallory Campbell. Kevin will also be remembered fondly by several special people in his life including: Troy and Shawn Crawford, David Morgan, and Doug Zimmer, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also shared a very special bond with Kristi Swain and Joey Timm.
When he wasn’t spending time with his family, Kevin enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed working with his hands, fixing cars or working on several home or woodworking projects. He also took immense pride in his volunteer work with the East Smithfield Township Fire Department in several capacities, both as a firefighter and first responder. He also coached little league and was a boy scout leader for several years, and was very well respected for both of those roles. Outside of his work as a father and volunteer, the Waverly High School graduate was also a longtime employee of Dupont.
Kevin will be remembered with great admiration by those whose lives he touched both professionally and personally. He will be deeply missed not only by his family, but by the community he impacted so greatly.
A remembrance of Kevin’s life will be held at a later date, to accommodate the family, so that all friends and family can pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be made in Kevin’s name to either the Tri-County Ambulance Association or East Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department.