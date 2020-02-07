Glenna A. LaFritz, 67, of Waverly passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, Hillmont and Lena Bell Talada; brother, Orin Talada; sister, Leona; and step-daughter, Darlene LaFritz Dean.
Glenna is survived by her husband, Richard F. LaFritz Sr of Waverly; sons, Glenn P. (Donna Winski) Stilson Jr of Wysox, PA and Christopher (Kylicia Heinzelman) LaFritz of Waverly; step-children, Karen LaFritz Wheeler of Waverly and Richard (Kim) LaFritz Jr of Waverly; siblings, Florence Talada of Waverly, William “Bill” (Dianne) VanDeBogart of N.C., Jean Maxwell of Athens, Joe Talada of Rome, Hillmont Talada Jr of Waverly, Barbara (Richard) Wright of Barton and Casper “Clair” (Marion Schutz) Talada of Greens Landing, Pa.; grandchildren, Kylee Cartwright and Parker, Marissa and Katlyn Stilson; great-grandchildren, Tripp Stilson, Owen Murphy, Sophia Campbell and Skyler and Kendrix Wheeler; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Glenna loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed crafts, painting, doing ceramics, watching TV and was famous for her banana bread. She was employed as a waitress for many years and spent the last six years at Walmart in Sayre.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Glenna’s life will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Steve Dygert officiating. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Glenna’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.