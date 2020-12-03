Catherine “Cathy” A. Frisbie, 73, of Milan, PA passed away with her children by her side on Monday, Decem ber 1, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
She was born on March 11, 1947, in Elmira, N.Y., the daughter of the late Stan and Josephine (Berdack) Ferrell.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will run in a later edition. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
