Richard P. Harris III, 60, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully at the Robert Packer Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, on Friday April 23, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.