Richard P. Harris III, 60, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully at the Robert Packer Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, on Friday April 23, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
Gallery collections
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!