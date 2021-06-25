Donald T. Moscatello, 71, of Lakeland, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 12, 2021. Don was reunited with his parents Charles and Emma Moscatello, his brother Charles L. Moscatello Jr. and his sister Virginia M. Rodner.
Don was born July 28, 1949 in Towanda, Pa. He was a 1967 graduate of Sayre High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1968. He received training in Groton, Conn., Navy Submarine School. Don served as a Communications Technician at Adak in the Aleutian Islands and in Hawaii. After his proud service in the military, Don resided in Lakeland and was a computer programmer for the city of Lakeland water treatment facility.
He had many hobbies and was always studying and enjoying his current projects. Don loved the outdoors, even hiking the Appalachian Trail. His most recent project was restoring old family photos. Don was a kind, funny and thoughtful man.
Don is survived by his brothers Mike, Joe and Bob, all from Texas. John from Wisconsin, Steve from Virginia and his sisters Pat Velicky from South Carolina, Mary Every from Maryland and Ann Moscatello from Virginia. Don will be deeply missed by his brothers and sisters.
Don’s family will be holding a service at a later date through St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Towanda, Pa.