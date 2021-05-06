Ellen (Chandler) Fravel, 86, of Buffalo, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home, of natural causes.
She was born on March 16, 1935 to the late Alan Chandler and Ernestine (Meckel) Chandler and was raised in Athens, Pa.
She is predeceased by her husband Clyde Fravel and brother William Chandler.
Ellen is survived by her eight children, 21 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters Joan Tuttle Shoemaker of Sayre and Barbara Walters of Waverly. Also, sister-in-law Vivian Chandler of Florida and numerous other special relatives and friends.
The family is being cared for by Magnolia Funeral Home, Magnolia, Texas. Services were held on May 3, 2021.