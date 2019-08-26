Gloria Mae Morningstar, 84, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away peacefully, August 23, 2019 at Sayre Healthcare Center, Sayre, Pa. with her loving family by her side.
Gloria was born in Binghamton, N.Y. on April 21, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Russel and Erma Westbrook. She attended Sayre High School and was a Red and Blue Dancer.
Gloria had a love for dancing, sewing, gardening and volunteering. She was the family taxi with her Tan Station Wagon. She loved to vacation at Mountain Lake with her family for summer vacations.
Gloria retired from Moreton Cleaners after 20 years of service. She belonged to the American Legion, VFW, and Hibernians.
Gloria is survived by her daughters Gina (Gerald) Stevens, York, S.C., Stephanie (Joseph) Keens, Lakes Wales, Fla., Robin (Charles) Roberts, Sayre, Pa. and her son James Morningstar, Sayre, Pa.; Grandchildren, Kevin Stevens Rockhill, S.C., Kyle Stevens, York, SC, Gregory Morningstar, Sayre, Pa., Shawn Morningstar Sayre, Pa. She also is survived by her great-grandchildren, Shawn Jr., Jayden, Lyam, Ryley, and Keyarrah Morningstar.
Gloria is survived by her good friend and caretaker Lois Cook.
Gloria is also survived by her nieces Glory Kilmer, Waverly, N.Y., Jody (James) Campbell Waverly, N.Y., and Tammy (Tim) Card, Sayre, Pa.
She was predeceased in death by her parents Erma and Russell Westbrook, sister and brother-in-law Erma and Donald Kepner, brother Douglas Westbrook, niece Sharon Marrone and nephew Douglas Kepner.
Services will be held at Emery Chapel Church with Pastor Gary Culver at 234 Emery Chapel Road, Waverly, N.Y. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at noon. A luncheon will be served in the church hall following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at http://www.alzfdn.org or 866-232-8484 or the Emery Chapel Church.