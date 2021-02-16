Donald M. Houck, 73, of Lewisburg, died on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Maria Hall, Danville, following a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
He was born Oct. 1, 1947 in Lowville, N.Y., a son of the late William H. and Elnora (Unger) Houck. On Aug. 28, 1971 he married the former Patricia A. Shimko, who survives. Together they celebrated 49 years of marriage.
Donald was a graduate of Danville High School. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bloomsburg University, and his Doctorate of Education from Penn State University. He was a teacher in Leesport and Williamsport before becoming assistant principal at Bald Eagle Nittany School District in Lock Haven. Donald then transitioned to principal at Bellefonte Area School District, assistant superintendent at Keystone Central School District in Lock Haven, and finally superintendent at Sayre Area School District through his retirement in 2005.
He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his wife and children. Donald was also a former Rotary Club member.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Adam D. Houck, of Albany, Ore.; one daughter, Ashley D. Houck, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one sister, Susan McGlaughlin and her husband, John, of Danville; and one brother, Kim Charles, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
The family suggests that contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to either the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in his memory, or online at www.cancer.org or www.alz.org.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.