Nita Smith, 73, of Lockwood, N.Y., passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1947 in Powers Lake, N.D., the daughter of the late Ardell VanBerkom and Velma Johnson.
Nita’s faith and family meant everything to her. She loved God and was a devout Christian. She was a very caring and giving person who reached out to anyone in their time of need or if they just needed someone to listen. She loved doing all sorts of crafts, including painting, coloring, and crocheting. Nita enjoyed reading and there was a new book on her nightstand every week. Nita attended the Waverly United Methodist Church.
Nita was predeceased by husband of 25 years James Smith and her granddaughter Kayla Joyce Smith.
Nita is survived by her daughters Sandra Smith of Illinois, Betty Smith of Illinois, Suzanna Smith of Lockwood, N.Y., and Pamela (Rex) Wilson of Lockwood, N.Y.; grandchildren Alisha Darnall of Illinois, Lyndale Smith of Waverly, N.Y., Kiersten Wilson of Lockwood, N.Y., and Brieahna Wilson of Lockwood, N.Y.; and great-grandchildren Jazlyn Darnall of Illinois, Ezekiel Darnall of Illinois, Nikolai Darnall of Illinois, and Luka Smith of Waverly, N.Y.; and dear friend Mark Shannon of Lockwood, N.Y.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Nita’s memory to Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.