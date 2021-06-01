Carol Baker-White, 71, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira.
She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Post and June Tappan Baker.
Carol is survived by her husband, Alan White of Waverly; her children, Frank (Jennifer Schneider) Wayman of Elmira, Kathy (Richard) Farley of Lowman, Stacie (Shawn) Lohmann of Waverly, Joseph (Nicole Garrison) Frantz of Waverly, Beth (Pete) Mercier of Syracuse, Alan (Jennifer) White of Waverly and Tracy (Jeff) Nelson of Owego; siblings, Kathy (Donald) Cron of Waverly, Dawn (Charles) Hammond of Hillham, Tenn. and Dale (Nancy) Baker of Groveback, Tex.; grandchildren, Zachary, Desiree, Mason, Derek, Lucy, Rylan, Frank Jr, Kyle and Gabriel; numerous great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Carol was proud to have gone back to school later in life to get her Waverly High School diploma. She worked for several companies in the Valley, such as Leprinos, meals on wheels delivery driver and taking care of seniors.
She was always there to support her family and help them in any way she could. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, knitting, crocheting, truly loved cooking and loved to drive. She was very strong in her faith and was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church and a member of the Victory Church in Troy, Pa. She was also a former member of the Sayre Elks and her special ladies group.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Carol’s life will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with rev. Anne Bey Canfield officiating. For those unable to attend the service, we will Live Stream the service at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com at 1:00 PM. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Carol’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.