Joan M. Donlin, 88, of Athens Twp., Pa., passed away peacefully at her home with her beloved husband by her side on Saturday, May 16, 2020 following a brief illness.
She was born on September 24, 1931 in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of the late William Franklin and Mary Katherine (Solomon) Stoll.
Joan owned and operated the Park Hotel for many years and worked for Xerox as a part of the office staff.
She enjoyed visiting different casinos and watching TV. Joan took great pleasure in sitting on her porch, the outside and watching all the deer come out in the evenings in the field across the road. She loved dogs and Emily, her beagle, was a rescue dog they saved and she instantly won their hearts and became part of the family.
She is predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Carol and Richard Ward, sister Shelly Ward, and stepson Darryl Donlin.
Joan is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, William Donlin at home, stepchildren Mari Buckman of Louisville, Ky. and Bruce Donlin of Wa., nephew and his wife Richard and Charlene Ward of Syracuse, N.Y., nephew Dana Ward of Syracuse, N.Y., and her beagle, Emily.
There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Luthers Mill, Pa.