New Hartford, Conn. – Connie (Bradley) Famularo, 58, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on July 10, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of Gregory Famularo for 33 years.
Born Feb. 20, 1961 in Waverly, N.Y., the daughter of Hazel (Learn) Bradley of Pennsylvania and the late Eugene Bradley.
Connie was a wonderful person, always smiling through any challenge with a warrior spirit. She was an avid reader, thrived on spending time with family and friends and was the absolute best mom. Her “happy place” was Virginia Beach, and she looked forward to sunshine and endless laughs. She created family traditions that will be carried on through her children and children’s children. She will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her cherished children, Brad Famularo and wife Elizabeth, Nicole Famularo, Aubrey Dunbar and husband John, Elana Famularo and fiance Jason Ridel, and Mia Famularo; grandson, Thomas Gregory Famularo; siblings, Tina Bradley Gain and Steven Bradley and wife Oralia; and many nieces and nephews and close friends.
She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Grace Jacqueline Dunbar, and her sister, Jacqueline Rotzell.
Friends may call on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford, from 5-8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church of Our Lady of Hope Parish, 3 Church St. N, New Hartford, at 10 a.m.
A burial will take place on Friday, July 19 at Orange Hill Cemetery in Athens, Pa., at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bonnie J. Addario Foundation towards Team Connie at www.philadelphia2019.yournextstepisthecure.org/TeamConnie. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.