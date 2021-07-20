Helen Wakely, 87, of Ulster, Pa., passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Sayre Health Care Center. Born April 14, 1934, in Sayre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mark and Hazel Johnson Harris.
Helen worked at the Valley Stockyard and sold Avon for many years. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed sewing, loved to cook, enjoyed spending time with family and especially loved attending large family gatherings. Helen was an all-around loving, beautiful person who always gave with heart and was always willing to help.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Wakely; sisters, Arlene Wheeler and Jean Bowman, and brother, Robert “Buddy” Harris.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Chuck Daniels, Ramona and Donald Vandergrift, Kathy and Rodney Humphrey, Barbara and Richard DeWeaver, Lois and Gary Vosburgh and son and daughter-in law, Brian and Krys Wakely; sisters and brother-in-law, Joyce and Ron Geiger, Pearl Strange and Mary Smith; grandchildren, April Mancini, Michele Potter, Craig Daniels, Amanda Callear, Christine Flaherty-Crane, Iris Galasso, Melissa Rathbun, Heather Groover, Nichole Diem, Rodney Humphrey, Erica Humphrey, Garrett Vosburgh and Jake Vosburgh; 29 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; close friends, Tommy Butters, Layton and Elizabeth Kingsley and Marsha Card; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may call Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. 18810, where a service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, E. Smithfield, Pa.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in her memory to the Federated Church of East Smithfield or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.