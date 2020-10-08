Ellen Cron, 85, of Sayre, Pa. passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 with her family at her side following a brief illness with cancer.
She was born September 11, 1935 in Oliver Springs, Tenn. to the late Harley and Susie Braden Aslinger.
Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Fay G. Cron, son, Audie J. Mincer, daughter-in-law, Lisa Cron, as well as her brothers and sisters. Ellen is survived by her daughter, Sharon Mincer-Sindoni (Ken) of Sayre, sons, Fay Cron (Elisya Holden) of Arizona, and Harry Mincer and fiancé Sandy Sorensen of Jacksonville, N.C., grandchildren, Jeremy Muthard, Scott Mincer, Sierra Mincer, Joel Mincer, Joshua Mincer and Erica Cron, great-grandchildren, Alexis, Neveah, Carson, Braya, Gemma, Devaney, Ronin, and Quentin, nephew, Gary Aslinger of Georgia, and niece, Allene Jones of Tennessee.
She loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially Carson who always put a smile on her face. Ellen worked and retired from the Sayre Lingerie. Ellen had a big heart. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her family and friends. Ellen enjoyed playing bingo in Athens Township and Milltown. She was a NASCAR fan of Jeff Gordon, an avid New York Yankee’s fan and a quilter.
Her favorite place to play bingo was in Athens Township with her Bingo family, David, Betty, Shirley, Bev, and Tina. Ellen held a special place in her heart for Deanna Mincer and Michele Morningstar. “Thank you for being a part of her life.” Ellen will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service honoring Ellen’s life to follow at 1 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, Pa. Interment will immediately follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
The family will provide flowers and suggests that contributions may be directed to the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company Bingo Committee, Attention: David DeKay, in Ellen’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.