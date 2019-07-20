Edward V. Cocco, 77, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
A time of calling will be held Tuesday, July 23 from 9-10 a.m. at St. James Blessed Trinity Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y., with a Mass to follow at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Morning Times.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.