Helen “Suzie” M. Galligan, 81, of Binghamton, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
She was born in Sayre, Pa., to Edward and Helen Galligan on March 30, 1938. She was a graduate of Sayre High School. After high school, she lived and worked in Binghamton. She was employed at Miller Auto Group for many years until her passing.
She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Helen Galligan, sister and brother-in-law Rosemarie and Wilbur Bennett, niece Margaret Burdick, and special friend Bea Jones.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews Jean and Tom Werkheiser, Marc and Diane Bennett, Jim and Alice Bennett, and Mary and Ron Rogers, as well as several great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many, many friends, including her very special friends Dolores Forno and Linda Martin.
Friends may join the family as we raise our glasses to our Aunt Suzie on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from noon-1:30 p.m. at Irish Kevin’s, 47 Riverside Drive, Johnson City, N.Y.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.