Beverly J. Russell, 85, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Anna Searfoss; her loving husband, Montague “Monte” Russell; brothers, Paul, Harold and Joseph; and sisters, Ruth Searfoss and Lois Wood.
Beverly is survived by her children, Cheryl (Eric Brewer) Bolton of Waverly, Debbie (Jim Closkey) Boehm of Savona, N.Y., and Craig Russell of Waverly; son-in-law, Leonard Bolton III of Elmira; siblings, Joanne (Jerry) Jones of Painted Post, Florence Vernon of Waverly, Helen Rimbey of Sayre, Robert (Gail) Searfoss of Beaver Dams, Ronald Searfoss of Waverly, David (Sandy) Searfoss of Pennsylvania and Janie Searfoss of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Devin (Nicole) Bolton-Robles of Liverpool, N.Y., Deidre (Logan) Pozzi of Elmira and Robyn (Luke) Bartal of Wisconsin; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Beverly graduated from East Smithfield High School and went on to serve in the Air Force as an early pioneer of the Air Control and Warning Systems Operator from 1954-1957. She worked at Paxar in Sayre for 46 years as a commercial artist. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling, visiting every continent but two. She loved to read, go on cruises, watch races with Monte and taking family camping trips. Beverly was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was very involved in her family’s lives. She was a member of the Waverly American Legion and volunteered for many years at the Mellow-Dears All Girls Drum & Bugle Corps.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Helen Learn officiating and where full military honors will be accorded.
Memorial donations may be made in Beverly’s name to the American Cancer Society.
