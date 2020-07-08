It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the loss of Raymond A. Catlin, 84, of Longmeadow, Mass., who passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Raymond is survived by: his wife, Vivienne Catlin (Forrest) of Longmeadow; his son, Alexander Catlin and his wife, Nicole Catlin (Curylo), of Enfield Conn.; his sister, Dorothy Stapley (Catlin) of Geneseo, N.Y.; as well as his nieces, Kristin Laure, Jennifer Dressler, and Sarah Bowman; and nephews, Brian Stapley, and Keith Stapley. He is predeceased by his brother, Richard Catlin of Tonawanda, N.Y., and parents, Robert and Gertrude Catlin of Waverly, N.Y.
Raymond was born October 2, 1935 in Athens, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Waverly High School (N.Y.) in 1953. Raymond later joined the Navy as a RM 1/Master-at-Arms for four years before entering Tri-State University in Indiana. Raymond later went on to work at Dayton T. Brown in Long Island, NY, as well as Hamilton Standard (Sundstrand) in Connecticut for many successful years as a Master Electrical Engineer.
Raymond was a man full of strong leadership. His knowledge and technical ability to build, craft, or fix anything was unmatched. He enjoyed spending time with all of us and we will miss him very much and all the memories he has given to us to cherish.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. with military honors. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.forastiere.com