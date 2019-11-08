Mary Lou McDonald, 82, of Owego, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband, Pastor Thomas McDonald, in 2011. Her sister, Claire Scanlon; brothers, Edward Barrett Jr., Dr. John Barrett.
She is survived by her five children, Dr. Thomas Jr. and Robin McDonald, Mary Genevieve and Robert Beirne, Timothy and Jennifer McDonald, Daniel and Kathleen McDonald, Edward “Ted” and Amy McDonald; her 12 grandchildren, Megan (Tim Rogers), Melissa, Cristyn, Timothy Jr., Matthew, Sarah, Mary Kathryn, Daniel Jr., Edward “Joe” Jr., John, James and Erin; great-granddaughter, Ellianna; her sister, Lois McHale; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Cuff and Marie Barrett; several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. McDonald was born on Dec. 18, 1936 in Peckville, Pa., the daughter of the late Edward Barrett Sr. and Mary (Egan) Barrett. Throughout her life, her true passion was serving Jesus Christ. In 1983, she, along with her husband, started Gateway Ministries and later established the Sword and the Spirit Christian Fellowship. Together they oversaw the construction of the church and served there ever since. Mary Lou had a special love in her heart for many nieces, nephews and family, offering her house and all her resources to anyone in need.
A funeral service will be held at the Sword and the Spirit Christian Fellowship, 39 Dickinson Road, Owego, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at a later date on the church grounds.
Family and friends are invited to the church on Tuesday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Sword and the Spirit Christian Fellowship Building Fund.
“and we know that God causes all things to work together for the good to those who love God.”