Twila Burdick Myers, 67, born on March 9, 1953 to Charles and Hope Burdick, lost her courageous battle to cancer on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents; grandson, Jared Myers; brothers, Seneca Spicer, Claude Spicer and Donald Spicer; sisters, Helen Feduke, Caroline Spicer and Charyle Rice; and lifelong friends Wanda Johnson, Sherrol Rowe and Ruth Leonard.
Twila is survived by her husband of 31 years, Thomas Myers Sr.; daughters, Barbara (Eric) Kinney, Elaine (Arturo) Angulo and Melynda (Walter) Freeman; son, Thomas (Amy) Myers; grandchildren, Justin Kinney, Candice Kinney, Kaitlynn (Jordan) McCarthy, Emily Blair, Abigail Blair, Jacob Blair (Emma Cole), Jonathan Freeman, Matthew Freeman, Douglas Freeman, Samantha Freeman, Jenna Myers and Adam Myers; great-grandchildren, Shaylynn, Layla, Lani, Amy, James, Alicianna, Nyzarel, Lucas, Charles, Natalie, Alias and Elaina; and her sisters, Linda (Fred) VanNorman and Mista (Ben) Lopez.
She worked for 20 years as a seamstress with various business throughout the valley. She retired from Elderwood Nursing home as a billing clerk after 19 years.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved being a grandmother and great grandmother. Twila enjoyed crocheting and crossword puzzles. She spent many years researching her family genealogy. She liked to take long drives to look at the scenery and see where the road would take her.
Due to COVID the family will hold private services with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Tioga county SPCA in Twila’s name.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.