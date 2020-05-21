Graveside services were held for Joan M. Donlin, 88, of East Athens, Pa on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Luthers Mills, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service, opening with Matthew 5:4 and sharing memories of Joan’s life. Several shared memories during the service of their time spent with Joan. The pastor shared scripture from Rev. 21:4 and John 14 to bring comfort and peace to the family. The committal and burial service followed the funeral with all praying the 23rd Psalm together as the closing prayer. The family was in the care of Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.