Carl E. Hausknecht, 64, of Athens Township, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at his home following an extended illness.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Helen Learn officiating. Committal services will immediately follow the funeral at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main St., Athens, Pa.
Carl was born on May 26, 1955 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late Ralph and Mary (Griswold) Hausknecht. He attended Athens Area High School, graduating in 1973. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Plant Science from Pennsylvania State University in 1977. Carl was employed for 40 years by Dadant and Son Beekeeping Supplies as branch manager in Waverly, N.Y. He was well known and respected in that industry with customers all along the Eastern Coast of the United States. He attended the Athens United Methodist Church, serving on several committees, and was a member of the Rotary Club of Waverly, N.Y. He enjoyed hunting and watching wildlife from his deck at home, but his passion was the beekeeping industry.
Carl is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Hashman (Jason), granddaughter Alexis Hashman and grandson Wyatt Hashman of Harker Heights, Texas; brother Wayne Hausknecht (Evelyn) of Harrisonburg, Va.; nephew Ben (Yolanda) Hausknecht of Harrisonburg, Va., and niece Kelly (John) Chripczuk of Boiling Springs, Pa. He is preceded in death by his father Ralph Hausknecht and mother Mary (Griswold) Hausknecht.
Memorial donations may be made in Carl’s memory to the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.