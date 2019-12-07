On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, Michael “Mike” Mastrantuono of South Waverly, Pa., passed away peacefully in the presence of those closest to him, at his home, following declining health.
Michael was born in Sassinoro, Italy, on Sept. 27, 1933, the son of Guiseppe Mastrantuono and Crestina Soprano Mastrantuono. He grew up and attended school in Italy and in September of 1954, at the age of 21 years, Mike immigrated to the United States to begin his new future. He was employed by Label Processing and subsequently by PAXAR Corporation in Sayre for 32 years, retiring in 1995, and also operated his own print shop from his home for a number of years.
Mike loved spending time with his family, the outdoors, gardening and wine making. He greatly enjoyed attending races at Chemung Speedrome during the summer months. Mike was a member of Roma Madre Lodge No. 1342 Order Sons & Daughters of Italy in Sayre.
Surviving are his children Jon Friedman and wife, Stephanie, of Dalton, Mass., Tresa Devereaux of Dalton, Mass., Teresa Secor and husband, Scott, of Sayre, Kathleen Carrier and husband, Kevin, of Sayre, special friend, Sandra Murelle of Sayre, adoptive children Roberto Palanza and wife, Patty, of Waverly, “Big Michael” Gross of Waverly, Joe Dantini and wife, Donna, of Sayre, Tom Benton and wife, Karen, of Waverly, “Little Joe” Palanza and wife, Angela, of Waverly, eight beloved grandchildren, brother, Angelo Mastrantuono, of Sayre, sister, Giovannina Disisto, of Ossining, N.Y., as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his wife, Mary E. Zoltowski Mastrantuono, on Dec. 21, 2015; brother and sister-in-law, Nicola “Nick” and Domenica Mastrantuono; and sister-in-law, Linda Mastrantuono.
Michael’s family extends their deepest appreciation to Guthrie Hospice and to all the wonderful caregivers who provided loving assistance during Michael’s illness.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from 12-3 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre, Pa. Roma Madre Lodge No. 1342 Order Sons & Daughters of Italy will hold a Service of Remembrance at the funeral home Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Following the conclusion of visitation at the funeral home, there will be a celebration of Michael’s life and reception for family and friends at Roma Madre Lodge No. 1342 in Sayre. All are invited and welcome to attend.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Greater Valley Emergency Medical Services, 904 North Lehigh Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 in memory of Michael Mastrantuono.
