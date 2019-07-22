Edward Vito Cocco, 77, of South Waverly, PA, passed away peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital on July 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born in Endicott, NY to Vito and Mary Cocco. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth Cocco, his sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Michelle Cocco of Candor, NY; Thomas and Nichole Cocco of Athens, PA, and his beloved granddaughters Alexis and Emily Cocco, who will lovingly remember him as their “Pop Pop”. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Jean Cocco, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John and Louis Cocco, and sister-in-law Betty Cocco.
Ed was a 1959 graduate of Waverly High School and attended Corning Community College and SUNY Delhi after serving in the U.S. Army. Ed was self-employed, but his greatest passion was his love of his family and in serving his community. He was a Village of Waverly Trustee and a long-time South Waverly Councilman and will fondly be remembered for the time he spent chatting with friends and residents about local government issues and being a voice for his constituents.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at St. James Blessed Trinity Church,503 Clark St. Waverly, N.Y., with a Mass to follow at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Ed’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com