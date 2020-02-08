Shirley Ann Yeomans (Gehris) Dimmick of Sayre, Pa., surrounded by her loving family, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Shirley was born on July 11, 1931 in East Smithfield, Pa., to Carl and Lillian Yeomans. She graduated as Salutatorian from SRU High School in June of 1949 and attended Elmira College where she received numerous Night College credits.
She worked as a Stenographer for Dr Kulczycki at the Guthrie Clinic, Sayre, PA, from 1963 to 1968 and IBM Corporation as a Professional Repair Administrator in the Logistics Department for 24 years (1967-1991). While there, she served on the IBM Country Club Board of Directors and received the Excellence Plus Award as well as other IBM awards.
Shirley was most proud of her favorite job, raising three beautiful daughters, Sandra Elaine, Glenda Ann and Cathy Jean with her first husband, Thomas Gehris. Shirley married Gene C. Dimmick on April 5, 1974. They were married for 42 beautiful years before his passing in 2016.
Mrs. Dimmick was highly involved in her community for many years. She was Corporate Secretary, bookkeeper and volunteer at Bible Lighthouse, Sayre, PA. where she also served on their board of Directors beginning in 1995. Always very active in church, she was a Sunday School teacher of all ages for over 50 years. While a member of the Athens Wesleyan Church, she was the VBS director, Wesleyan Women Director, Reporter for Wesleyan District Newspaper, choir member and Sunday School Teacher of the year in 2004. She also represented her church at numerous local and NYS Central District of Wesleyan Women events. In 2005, she was named in the Manchester’s Who’s Who Among Female Christian Leaders and Professionals. At her passing, she was a member of the Chemung Christian Fellowship Church, Chemung, NY.
Shirley served two terms on the Athens Area School District Board of Education from 2001 to 2009. While a School Board member, Mrs. Dimmick was Co-Director of AASD Pride & Promise Committee and the Music in our Schools Committee. Additionally, until recently, Shirley volunteered many hours at Lynch-Bustin Elementary school in her daughters’ and granddaughter’s classrooms as well as adding her musical talent as piano and accordion player for the annual Kindergarten music program.
Mrs. Dimmick was an accomplished writer and published two books as well as several poems. She loved to play the piano, violin and accordion. She most enjoyed family times: birthday parties, weddings and holidays, and she could always be found at dance recitals, choral and orchestra concerts, and every sporting event in which her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were participating.
In Heaven, Shirley joins her parents, Carl and Lillian Yeomans, her brother, Carl Yeomans, her husband, Gene Dimmick, her daughter, Cathy Gehris Gabriel, Thomas Gehris, and sister-in-law, Patricia Yeomans and many dear friends and family.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Thomas) Drake of South Carolina, Glenda (Gene) Otten, of Gillett, Pa. and her son-in-law James (Cathy) Gabriel of Sayre, Pa.; grandchildren L.W. (Kelley) Miller, Michael (Carreen) Drake, Tiffany Lee, Matthew (Brittany) McGee, Ryan (Jennifer) McGee, Megan (RB) Hursh, Nicole (James) Briggs, Todd Gabriel, Travis (Kate Homa) Gabriel, and 14 great-grandchildren. Additionally, Shirley is survived by her brothers, Glenn (Patricia) Yeomans and Ronald (Doris) Yeomans; step-children, Kathleen (Tim) Mather, Gary (Denise) Dimmick, Jeff (Tina) Dimmick, Jon (Kathy) Dimmick; step-grandchildren Corin (Ryan) Shores, Alecia (Michael) Galvin, Megan Otten, Erin (Jason) Wilson, Heather (Kevin) Trim, Lucas (Pam) Mather, Amber Stine, Sarah, Jenna, Jared and Josiah Dimmick and many step-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on Monday, February 10, 2020 from noon-2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Randy Stilson officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to: Athens Area School District, Re: Mrs. Shirley Dimmick Music Scholarship Award, 100 Canal Street, Athens, PA 18810.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.