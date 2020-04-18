Thomas C. Batzel, 44, of Wysox passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.
He was predeceased by his parents, Donald Richard and Carol Ann Zaorski Batzel; and his brothers, Donald, James and Richard.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Rose Batzel; children, Thomas D. Batzel of Hawley, Pa., Kayla (George) Wood of Barton, N.Y., Joseph (Marissa) Wood of Wysox, Pa., Brooke (Kyann) Cease of Wysox, Pa. and Ariel Rovinski of Hawley, Pa.; siblings, Darci (Conrad) Kruse of MO, Carina Batzel of Hawley, Pa., Deborah (Gary) Baker of MO, Christopher (Sasha) Batzel of MO, David Batzel of MO and Melissa (Derek) Naeve; grandchildren, Mya, Maverick and Mason; his four legged companions, Tigger, Pixie and Shaggy; along with numerous nieces, nephew and cousins.
Tom was a graduate of Honesdale High School, he enjoyed tinkering on things and working with his father at his garage which led him to follow in his footsteps to become a mechanic. He also owned a plumbing business for many years. He was currently employed as a mechanic at Mr. Tire in Sayre, Pa. He spent most of his time with his family and enjoyed time with his grandchildren. Tom was full of life with a quirky personality who could always find someone to talk to.
A gathering to honor Tommy's life will be held at a later date.