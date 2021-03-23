Raymond Jacob “Ray” Finlan I., 60, well-known Towanda businessman of Wysox, Pa.passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home.
Ray was born in Towanda on June 26, 1960, the son of John Edward Finlan and Helen Kokozka Finlan. He was a graduate of Towanda High School and in early years he was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda and Corie’s Bite Bar in Wysox.
In 1991, Ray purchased O’Brien’s Tavern on Main Street in Towanda continuing the business as Finlan’s Tavern until the time of his passing.
Ray was very active in the Valley Youth Hunter Education Challenge organization in Rome, Pa. where he served as president for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman and was a member of the Monroeton Gun Club of Wheelerville, Pa. and the National Rifle Association.
Surviving are his wife, Laurie Johnson Finlan, his mother, Helen Finlan, children, Jacob Finlan II. and wife Christina, Taylor Pruyne and husband Codey, granddaughter, Olivia, stepchildren, Paul Huffman, Adam Huffman and wife Danielle, step-grandchildren, Tucker and Kayden, his sister, Marilyn Garris, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, and his beloved bulldog, Chloe.
Ray was predeceased by his father, John Edward Finlan.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa.
A Celebration of Ray’s Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be directed to Valley Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC Inc.), P.O. Box 156, Rome, Pa 18837 in Ray’s memory.
