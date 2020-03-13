Naomi C. Moon, 87, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1932 in Evergreen, Pa., the daughter of Boyd and Evie (Dauberman) Moon.
Naomi loved spending time with her family and reminiscing about the old times. She loved to play bingo.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Janet Talada; son, James Talada Jr.; brother, Merle Bair; and sisters, Genevieve Wright, Elsa Wright, and Lois Moon.
Naomi is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Billy Talada of Waverly, N.Y.; special nephew, Kevin VanDuzer, with whom she resided; also, many other nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.