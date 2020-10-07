Betty A. Lindhorst, 90, of Waverly, NY, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on October 5th, 2020 after a long and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s.
Betty was born on January 26th, 1930, in the Warren Center area of Pa. to parents J. Stuart and Christine Jones Rought. She graduated from Owego High school in 1948 and went on to marry the love of her life Walter Karl Lindhorst on August 2nd, 1950. During Walt’s time in the United States Navy Betty worked at the New York State Electric and Gas Company. Together they bought their first house in Conklin, N.Y. and began raising their three children. After a move to Vestal they ultimately ended up in Waverly, N.Y. where Betty and Walt became staples of the local community.
Together they owned and operated Lindhorst Chrysler-Plymouth in Athens, Pa. for 16 years until they sold the business to focus on retirement in 1989. During retirement Betty and Walt both enjoyed traveling the world together but were also perfectly content to host their kids and grandkids at their summer cottage for many years. Watching the grandkids play in the lake while Walt grilled his famous ribs and she baked her famous Apple Pie was one of Betty’s fondest memories. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed decorating their home throughout the seasons while she spent some of her time sewing and making her cherished quilts for the family. The holidays always brought out Betty’s baker side as she would fill the room with dozens and dozens of homemade cookies that became a staple of the holidays.
Due to the advancing Alzheimer’s, Betty was finally moved to Elderwood in 2011. During her time there, with very few exceptions, Walt never left her side. They would spend the days and evenings together, with Walt bringing her dinner every night and staying with her until she went to sleep. This year Betty and Walt celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, older brother Willard Rought and grandson Shaun D. Workman.
She is survived in death by her husband Walter Karl Lindhorst Sr.; her younger sister, Pamela Rought Arnold and her partner Chuck Boughton; Betty and Walt’s daughter, Cheryl and her husband Nathan Workman; their daughter Danielle and husband Thomas Litchford, and grandson Sean; Betty and Walt’s daughter Debra and her husband Stephen Antonetti; their son Nicholas and his wife Christina, and grandsons Ayden and Isaac; their son Todd Antonetti and girlfriend Alana; Betty and Walt’s son Walter Karl Jr. (Karl) and his wife Tammy Lindhorst; Karl’s son Erich Lindhorst and fiancé Thena; Karl’s daughter Kelsey and her husband Dalton Allen; Karl’s daughter Brittney Lindhorst and her partner Keegan, and granddaughters Lucile and Lennon; Karl’s step-sons John and Brad and step-daughter Madi Sciera. In addition, Betty had several brothers and sisters in-law, as well as nieces, nephews, and other beloved extended family.
At her, and the family’s request, there will not be a memorial service. There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date and time. The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the amazing nursing staff for the love and care that was shown to Betty during her time at Elderwood. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Betty’s name at ALZ.org.
