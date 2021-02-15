Susan L. Halton, 73, of Sayre passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas E. and June Shellard Higley; her brother, Thomas M. Higley; and her brother-in-law, John Ephlin.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Charles Halton; daughter, Bridget Halton Kraft Esq. and son-in-law Dr. John Kraft of Horseheads, NY; son, Dr. Benjamin T. Halton and son-in-law Jeffrey DeHart of Abington, PA; sister, Rosemary Ephlin of Sayre; sister-in-law, Karen Higley of Athens; beloved grandchildren, Ella, Beckett and Sullivan Kraft; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Susan graduated from Sayre High School in 1964 and went on to attend Kueka College and earned her Master’s Degree in elementary education at Elmira College. Her teaching career started at Lincoln Street School in Waverly. Susan spent many years teaching at Snyder Elementary in Sayre and retired from Litchfield Elementary. In her 37 years of teaching, Susan had a unique ability to make every student in her classroom feel incredibly special and loved.
Susan was a member of the Valley Chorus, the Red Hat Society and active in a Bunco group. She enjoyed spending time in the Finger Lakes, at the family’s cabin in Litchfield and trips to the Jersey Shore. Susan’s whole life revolved around spending time with her grandchildren, family and extensive group of friends. She was a life-time member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Sayre.
Susan was the epitome of a lady, a class act, and a truly good and kind person. How blessed we were to be a part of her life!
There will be a celebration of Susan’s life at a later date. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Memorial donations can be made to the Nancy Quattrini Fund, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Susan’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.