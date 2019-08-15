Betty H. Davidson passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, on the Feast of St. Lawrence, at the Robert Packer Hospital, following a brief period of declining health.
Betty Anne was born on April 13, 1929, in Cape Vincent, N.Y., to Walter A. and Grace S. (Aubertine) Hollenbeck. She married James Keith Davidson of Waverly, N.Y., on July 9, 1960.
Betty was born and raised on the Hollenbeck family’s “Sunnyside Farm.” She dearly loved the home that her father built in this rural community nestled along the St. Lawrence River. Betty’s childhood held treasured memories working alongside Mother and Dad. Her mother inspired her love and talent for cooking, baking, sewing, along with a passion for teaching which led her to pursue a degree in Home Economics from Cornell University. Betty was a proud alumna of the Class of 1950 and she enjoyed attending many campus reunions and reminiscing with former classmates and friends.
Betty began her teaching career in LaFargeville, N.Y. She proudly taught there for five years before accepting a new opportunity. The department head from Cornell University recommended Betty to train and evaluate all of the college’s student teachers, who were sent at that time to the Spencer School District. This was truly an honor and rewarding experience which Betty oversaw for nine years. It was during this period that she met the love of her life at Fraley’s Roller Rink in Waverly.
The couple was married at St. Vincent of Paul Roman Catholic Church in Cape Vincent and recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. She left teaching and settled into a new life in Waverly to be a homemaker. Betty and Keith proudly raised four daughters who survive: Lisa (John) Friedlander with children Cherisa, James Alan, Ryan, Scott, and Thomas of S. Attleboro, Mass.; Linda (Joseph) Clemenzi with son Nicholas of Troy, N.Y.; Anne (Kenneth) Curtis with children Katelyn, Kevin, Kamren, and Kerilyn of Waverly, N.Y.; and Ellen Curtis with sons Wynndham and Clayton of Big Flats, N.Y.
She is also survived by cousins, John (Ann) Hollenbeck of Watertown, N.Y., and Phyllis Putnam of Chaumont, N.Y.; brother-in-law, C. Wayne Davidson of Towanda, Pa., and sister-in-law Barbara Deitzer of Annapolis, Md.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased by her parents; siblings Mary H. Ransier and Richard W. Hollenbeck, Richard’s widow, Ivy Hollenbeck Sinnott (Anthony); in-laws J. Rodney and Sara H. Davidson; brothers and sisters-in-law, J. Edward (Frances) Davidson, Rita (Nathan) Cole, Jean Davidson, Marian Davidson, Gerald Deitzer, and grandson, Keith A. Curtis.
Betty was a dedicated wife, mother, and teacher who supported her husband and family fully. Her daughters could always count on her assistance with their 4-H club, sports, the marching band, and the development of their faith. She was a faithful member of St. James Church who looked forward to Mass and reciting the Rosary. The love for teaching was ever-present, so after all the girls were in grade school, she happily resumed her calling as a substitute teacher for 28 years at Waverly High School.
She had a keen mind, a love of word puzzles, was a competitive Scrabble player, enjoyed Solitaire, reading the news from “up North” and traveling. Betty was especially proud of her family’s French heritage and the highlight of her year was returning to The Thousand Islands for its annual French Festival (La Fête Française) which coincided with her anniversary. She and Keith relished the chances to go to the Cape and drive past her old family homestead, visit with relatives and friends, watch the parade, ride on the ferry boats over to Canada, and attend the French Mass where she was a bride. Betty was a beautiful and kind soul who was cherished by her family and will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A Mass will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y. Burial will immediately follow in St. James Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Betty’s name to the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly, NY 14892.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.