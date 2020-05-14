Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.