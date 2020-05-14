“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear. -Anonymous”
Helen Marie Benjamin Landmesser passed away at Memorial Hospital on May 12, 2020. Although her death was not caused by COVID-19, the isolation caused by the pandemic had a great effect on her survival. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
Helen was born on January 1, 1928 in Towanda at the Mills Hospital, the daughter of Audley and Grace (Welliver) Benjamin. She grew up in Durell along with her six siblings. She graduated from Towanda High School in 1944 and went on to Robert Packer Hospital Nurses Training School and graduated in 1948 and was selected from her class to be the Spirit of Nursing representing Florence Nightingale. While in training, she joined the US Army Nurse Cadet Corps. She met the love of her life, Carl, who was one of her patients at the time, and they were married on October 10, 1948. Carl and Helen had three children and raised them in Macedonia. Helen worked as a substitute school nurse in the Towanda School System, as an RN for Head Start, and the Bradford County Historical Society where she later volunteered. She was active in many organizations including the United Methodist Women, The Lady Whittemore Reading Club, Financial Secretary for the French Asylum United Methodist Church, a member of the area square dance group and camping group. She was the leader of the Methodist Youth Fellowship at French Asylum church for many years. She attended the Towanda High School alumni gatherings for the nearly 75 years since she graduated. She attended and supported the Robert Packer School of Nursing Alumni for many years. Helen and Carl traveled through their retirement journeying to Europe three times as well as Alaska. Helen loved gardening, watching and identifying birds and nature. She mowed her lawn weekly until around the age of 89. Helen especially enjoyed watching her beautiful grandchildren grow and was very active in their lives. She completed crossword puzzles daily and read around 300 books per year. She lived her life as the best person she could be with grace, compassion and generosity. Her family/extended family will deeply miss this last Benjamin matriarch.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, brothers Irvine, Eugene, Steven Dean, Kenneth, sisters June and Janice.
She is survived by her children, Keith (Cheryl) Landmesser, Lynne Landmesser and Connie Sharer, Karen (Gregory) Friedman, grandchildren Jared (Wendy) Landmesser, Kristin Landmesser, Cortney Landmesser, Nicole Friedman (Martijn) Buning and Jennie Friedman. Great grandchildren, Brandon Chandler, Alexis Landmesser, Kensley Gnall, Ethan, Brayden and Addison Landmesser, Thijs Buning. Brother-in-law, John (Bernice) Landmesser, sister-in-law’s Louise Benjamin and Barbara Benjamin. Helen had many nieces and nephews whom she adored. She was also survived by her loving and supportive neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Irvine and Sandy Hollenback.
The family wishes to thank Donna Benjamin and her staff at the Towanda Personal Care Home for all of their loving care during Helen’s time there. They would also like to thank the Medical surgical staff at Memorial hospital, especially Roberta who cared for her Aunt Helen with love.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date to include Helen’s large network of family and friends. A graveside ceremony will be held at the convenience of the immediate family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to one's own charity, the French Asylum Church or the Bradford County Library.