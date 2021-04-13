Evelyn M. (Landon) Leonard, 87, of Bentley Creek, Pa., passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at home, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Gene D. Leonard, who passed away June 13, 1997. The couple married July 1, 1950 and had 46 happy years together.
Evelyn was born on May 21, 1933 in Wellsboro, Pa. She was a member of the Bentley Creek Baptist Church, Tri Township Ambulance – Ridgebury Division, and a life member of the Ridgebury Fire Company.
Evelyn is survived by her sons: Mike (Donna) Leonard of North Carolina, Wes (Linda) Leonard of Texas, Larry (Star) Leonard and Glen (Gayle) Leonard, both of Bentley Creek, Pa., and Randy (Darlene) Manchester of Georgia; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene, and several brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are welcome to gather from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y. The funeral service to celebrate Evelyn’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 16 at the funeral home with burial following in Bentley Creek Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Evelyn’s memory to the Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Company, 13238 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925.