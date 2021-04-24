Pat (Blauvelt) Bolster, 87
We call her “Mom” and our Dad, Neil, calls her “the love of his life.” Mom felt the same about Dad. Married for nearly 65 years they raised six children that knew they were loved and cherished. Mom didn’t want this to be a sad event and when asked, “What shall we do?,” Mom’s response was very clear; for everyone reading this, “Be kind to each other; laugh with a stranger and make one more friend. Enjoy each day for there is beauty in front of you. Just stop long enough to find it.”
Throughout our years of growing up, Mom wanted us to always keep in mind…”This, too, shall pass.” Mom did not run away from the cancer, she faced it head-on and with grace, courage and humor. Maybe you are one of the special people that received her crocheted blankets. The blankets that will “forever wrap you in her love.”
Our family will celebrate her life privately, but she also said, “No flowers! Spend that money on someone who feels alone and doesn’t have the gift of family.”
Forever, Mom…your husband and family will love you forever.