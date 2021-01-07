Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you, and quietly left us all.....
James H. Bean, 82, of Litchfield, Pa passed away on Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor.
Jim was born on April 29, 1938 in Sayre, PA a son of the late George and Grace (Chamberlain) Bean. He graduated from Athens High School in 1957. On February 22, 1958 a cold and snowy day, James married Nancy Johnston – together they have shared nearly 63 years together. Their loved blossomed and together they welcomed four children to their family. Daily duties called Jim to work on his dairy farm in Litchfield. He also was employed as an iron worker for Binghamton Iron Local. Jim also enjoyed being a bus driver for Endless Mountain Transportation for ten years.
Jim was a talented carpenter and woodworker and enjoyed what his family fondly calls tinkering. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. Jim’s dedication to his family and to his work is a testament of his character, hard-working and loyalty. If something needed fixing, he was the man to ask. If that meant he had to take time out of his day, he would do it.
Those left to cherish his memory are ~ His loving and devoted wife, Nancy; his four children: Carl “Buck” Bean of North Carolina, Michael Bean, Cathy (Myles) Robinson, and Carolyn (Fred) Eick; his grandchildren: Kelly, Colleen, Kari, Rachel, Julie, Andrea, Json, Lori, Cindy, Becky, Jenny, and Timothy; eleven great grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Bean and Stephanie Johnston; his brother-in-law, Frederick Johnston; and several nieces and nephews and their families. Jim will also be remembered by his friends and neighbors Tom Place, John Mann, and Bill Shonewater, who were a source of steadfast support and companionship throughout the years. We will always be forever grateful for the love and support shown to us during Jim’s stay at the Bradford County Manor ~ THANK YOU!
James is predeceased by his parents; his siblings: Richard (Ruth) Bean, Robert Bean, and William “Bill” Bean; his daughter in law: Pam Bean; and brother-in-law, Francis Johnston.
Abiding with the families wishes there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfunerlachapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of James H. Bean.