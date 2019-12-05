Lester B. Goble, 87, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away at Elderwood, Waverly, N.Y. on Monday, December 2, 2019 after declining health.
Lester was born on July 23, 1932 in Waverly, the son of the late Wilbert and Ruth Maslin Goble.
Lester graduated from Waverly High School in 1950. He then attended Alfred University, where he played football and ran track. After graduation, he was drafted by the NFL Chicago Cardinals playing in 1954-1955. During his rookie year he was the only player in the league to score two touchdowns from kick off returns, ranking first for the Cardinals and second for the league.
He then moved back to the valley where he owned and operated several gas stations and later Thompson’s Tavern. In later years, he was a private electrical and plumbing contractor until retirement in his late 70s. During his retirement, he loved playing golf as well as spending time with his family.
Lester is survived by his 7 children: Holly (Charles) Kline, Sayre, Pa., Valerie (Robert) Crocker, Sayre, Pa., Wendy (David) Dilts, Cary, N.C., Thompson Goble, Naples, Fla., Heidi (Gerald) Ede, Salisbury, Md., Jessica (Justin) Thomas, Aberdeen, N.C., Barbara Goble, (Chris Van Allen) Waverly, N.Y.
11 Grandchildren: Kristy (Nathan) Gismot, Lancaster, Pa., Julie (Daniel) Walker, Sayre, Pa., Jenny (Heath) Stone, Fort Benning, Ga., Kevin (Katie Clark) Kline, Buffalo, N.Y., Thompson Goble (Allison Learn) Ulster, Pa., Casey Goble (Chris Fisk) Ridgebury, Pa., Kaleb (Elena) Ede, Raleigh, N.C., Douglas Ede, Las Vegas, N.V., Brandie Dilts, Cary, N.C., Tyler and Parker Thomas, Aberdeen, N.C.
11 Great-Grandchildren: Mackenzie, Ares, Thompson and Connor Goble, Joseph Goble, Eliana and Elissa Stone, Hannah and Vaughn Walker, Harvey Gismot and Etta Clark-Kline.
Brothers and sisters: Stanley (Judy) Goble, Bradenton, Fla., Elizabeth Carpenter, Pascagoula, Miss., Lois (Lynn) Douglass, Wheeling, Va., Shirley Tyrrell, Waverly, N.Y., Paul (Paula) Goble, Waverly, N.Y., Sister-in-law, Jacqueline Goble, Frostproof, Fla. as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Lester was predeceased by his brother, Robert Goble and brother-in-law, Raymond Tyrrell.
Lester was a member of Encounter Church, Athens, Pa.
A time of celebration will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira, St. Sayre, Pa.
Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Lester’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.