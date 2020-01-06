Francis Edwin Dibble, 87, of Waverly, NY passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Elderwood Health Care Center in Waverly.
Francis was born in New Albany, PA on March 14, 1932, the son of Rexford and Iva Hoyt Dibble. He was a graduate of New Albany High School with the Class of 1950 and later served with the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. On November 5, 1955, Francis married the former Janet Boatman in the Monroeton United Methodist Church. Francis was employed by Westinghouse in Horseheads, N.Y. for over 40 years, until his retirement on May 1, 1990.
Francis was a member of the Sanitation Board in Athens Township for many years and was a past president and former team coach of the Athens Little League.
Francis attended the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. Over the years, Francis and Janet provided care for 15 foster children. He enjoyed woodworking and socializing with his friends.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Janet B. Dibble; their children, Valerie (Dave) Schrader, Blaine (Carole) Dibble, Blair (Pam) Dibble, Daryl Dibble, Rick (Karen) Worthington; grandchildren, Carrie (Jon) Houghtalen, Laura Johnson, Shelly (John) DellaCroce, Eryn (Jessie) Dibble, Adam Dibble, Justin Ryker, and Kaitlyn Worthington; great grandchildren, Brandon, Derrick, Payton, Oliver, Carter, Cali, Austin, and Hudson; brothers, Robert Dibble Sr. and wife Shirley, Carson Dibble and wife Eileen; brother-in-law, Bruce C. Boatman Jr. as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Francis was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Denise Dibble Smith and Ned Smith and brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Eleanor Dibble.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8, 2019 from 4 to 5 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa.
Officiating will be Pastor Donn Hauser of the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda, PA.
Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 will accord military honors at the funeral home.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association of Northeast Pennsylvania, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 in memory of Francis Edwin Dibble.
