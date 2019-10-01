Kenneth E. Spencer, 53, of Lockwood passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City after a courageous battle with kidney disease.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Alfred and Ida Johnston; and his father, Delos Spencer.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Tracy Spencer of Lockwood; son, Clayton Spencer of Lockwood; mother, Rose Noto of Sayre, Pa.; sister, Rose (Ken) Treaster of Carlisle, Pa.; and brother, Delos D. Spencer of Huntingdon, Pa.
Ken enjoyed his RC airplanes and cars, watching the Oakland Raiders and his races, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.