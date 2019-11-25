Linda H. Gorman, 78, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, November 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly, N.Y.
A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Morning Times.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Linda’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com