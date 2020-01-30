Casey Lynn Griffin, 39, of Sayre, Pa., passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, due to complications from Cerebral Palsy.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1980 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of Kimberley Johnson Griffin.
Casey had a way of bringing joy to all those she met. She beat the odds of survival because of her positive and upbeat attitude every day and all the love and care she received from her family, especially her beloved grandparents, Donald and Veva Johnson, who raised her. Her infectious smile and her delightful personality could light up any room she entered. She especially loved country music and was always ready to travel with anyone that was ready to go. Casey will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is predeceased by her beloved grandmother who welcomed her home, Veva D. Johnson; and her aunt, Diane Johnson.
Casey is survived by her mother, Kimberley Johnson Griffin; grandfather, Donald E. Johnson; brother, Douglas (Heather) Perry; sister, Cassie (Nate) Mosier; her twin brother, Michael (Kasey) Griffin; special uncle, Tim Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will gather privately to honor their loved one who brought so much joy to their lives.
Casey’s family would like to thank the staff of the Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit for the excellent care provided to Casey during her stay. They request that memorial donations be sent in her memory to continue to bring joy to others to the Towanda Skilled Nursing Facility Activities Fund, 91 Hospital Place, Towanda, PA 18848.
