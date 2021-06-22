Mary Jane (Breese) Slater, 81, lifelong resident of Troy, Pa., passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Sayre Nursing Center in Sayre, Pa.
Mary was born on October 23, 1939 in Towanda, Pa., daughter of the late Delbert and Florence (Hicks) Breese, Sr. She was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1959 and was the class reunion’s secretary. She was a Foster Grandma at Croman Elementary School in the community of Troy where she loved and positively influenced many students and was known for giving the best hugs. Mary was an avid reader and was a member of the Allen F. Pierce Free Library. She enjoyed puzzles, was artistic by creating holiday cards, was a quilter, crocheter, and did needlepoint. Mary enjoyed life and all will miss her happy disposition.
Mary is survived by her son Dale (Eileen) Slater of Troy, daughter Tina Kerrick Slater of Athens, Pa., grandchildren: Jordan Kerrick, Kenyon Slater, Mitchell Kerrick, and Evan Slater, her brother David (Mary) Breese of Canton, Pa. and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Delbert Breese, Jr. and Donald Breese.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. The funeral service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25th at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Wetona Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the Troy Area School District’s Grandma Slater Library Fund, 68 Fenner Ave. Troy, PA 16947.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com