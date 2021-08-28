When someone you love becomes a memory....the memory becomes a treasure –
Our hearts were broken on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 with the passing of our special angel Veronica “Roni” Lynn Atchison, 51, of Lockwood. “Roni,” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was born on March 19, 1970 in Waverly, N.Y., a daughter of Ronald Sundloff and the late Linda (Woodburn) Sundloff.
Roni was a graduate of Waverly High School Class of 1988 and continued her education to achieve her dream of becoming a registered nurse at Arnot Ogden School of Nursing. For several years, she warmed the hearts of those as a school nurse at Candor School District. Over the years, Roni touched many lives and will be remembered as a dedicated caregiver and caring float nurse at Robert Packer Hospital.
Her radiant smile and caring heart always had a way of cheering anyone who had a down day. If you were fortunate, you even received a hug from her…she was the best hugger around! Roni adored her entire family and would love to share their accomplishments. She was so very proud of her children and her grandchildren. Time spent on the farm, tending to her horses, also warmed her heart. She had a green thumb and her house was filled with love, plants and flowers.
A day was complete, when Roni and Tim finished work and made many cherished memories touring the countryside with friends on their motorcycle. Road trips to South Dakota, Wyoming, The Badlands, and Daytona Beach Bike Week always filled their hearts with fond memories.
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear…
In addition to her dad, Ronald Sundloff, Roni will be forever missed by her husband Timothy Atchison; her children: Mitch Peake, Rebecca Peake, Christopher (Beth) Peake, Kristopher Atchison and Sarah Atchison. Her sisters: Rhonda Sullivan, Vicki Williams, Barbara Sundloff-Wilson. She will live forever in her grandchildren’s hearts and will be missed by: Maurianna, Gabe, Caleb, Landon, Marquis, Zarana, Xavier, Maliana, Justice and Jada. Her special friends Robin and Trish.
Roni was welcomed into heaven by her mother Linda and her nephew Ryan.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Alan Bill, of the Barton United Methodist Church, officiating.
Roni will be laid to rest in the Lockwood Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.