Chester F. “Chet” Moesch, 80, of Nichols, NY, passed away in the arms of his loving wife, Cindy, at home on Thursday April 8, 2021.
He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Bernadette (Kennedy) Moesch; and his four legged companion, Max.
Chet is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; his daughter, Shelly Rounds; his grandson, Frankie Berry; his siblings, Peg and Dick Berry, Joe and Amy Moesch, Bill and Bonnie Moesch, Dorie and Dan Darrah; his nieces and nephews, Terri and John Donofrio, Marti and Gregg Smith, Tim and Tara Furman, Jeff and Trisha Moesch, Todd and Jeannine Moesch, Nichole and Dennis Shoemaker, Corey Moesch, Jason and Sheila Darrah; and ones he’s always treated as his own, Sandy Olmstead and Allen Hills.
Chet was born in Waverly, N.Y. on January 6, 1941 and was a hard-working man throughout his entire life. He was a master carpenter by trade who owned and operated Riley Home Improvement for 27 years.
Chet loved nature, the outdoors, hunting and simply taking care of his property with Cindy by his side. He also loved the occasional game of poker, pitch, or a trip to the casino. Chet especially enjoyed the company of his family and friends; he always had a great smile and a helping hand.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, N.Y. on Monday April 12, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
A Funeral Service will be held at Richards Funeral Home on Tuesday April 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. William Prentice officiating. Interment will follow in Gibson Corners Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Chet to Stray Haven or the Owego Moose Lodge. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com