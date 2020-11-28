Nancy J. Arcesi, age 69, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away peacefully at home on November 25, 2020 after a brief battle with an aggressive, rare brain cancer.
Nancy was born on December 8, 1950 in Towanda, Pw. to Bernard and Mary Jane (Lynch) Safford. She was raised on her Dad’s farm in Lockwood, NY, where her love for animals developed from a young age. Nancy was a 1968 graduate of Waverly High School and a lifelong Valley resident.
She was pre-deceased by her parents and niece, Denise Schreck of Medina, N.Y.
Nancy is survived by her son, Shawn (Nicole) Blakeman of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter, Karen Blakeman of Waverly, N.Y.; sister, Margaret “Peggy” (David) Schreck of Medina, N.Y.; nephew, Matthew (Maggie) Schreck of Atlanta, Ga.; and five grandchildren, Nolan and Nate Blakeman of Raleigh, N.C. and Willow, Lincoln, and Cullen Sharpsteen of Waverly, N.Y. She also leaves behind dear friends, Barb Bucholtz of W. Melbourne, Fla., Gail Williams of Sayre, Pa. and Mary Rita Genevia. Surviving Nancy at home are her beloved pets, Monty, Tuffy, Phyllis and Ace and her spouse, Mike Arcesi.
Nancy worked for the hometown paper, the Morning-Times, for over 20 years and developed lifelong bonds with several of her colleagues. She thoroughly enjoyed the daily exchanges with her friends in the Composing and Sports departments. Every day she completed the crossword in its entirety. She was a passionate fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and infamously “watched” their thrilling SB52 win with her eyes closed, holding two lucky charms, because she was too terrified to watch firsthand.
After retiring, she turned her love of animals in to a pet sitting service which kept her quite busy, but never made her rich. Nancy’s focus was making sure both the pets and people were happy and cared for, not on making money. Many of her closest friends were initially clients she met via her new venture.
She had a heart of gold and rarely said ‘no’, which lead to Nancy adopting multiple cats over the course of her life. She contributed extensively, both individually and working with others, to trap, spay/neuter, and release countless feral and stray cats in the Valley.
Nancy was a kind, gentle woman who was most comfortable at home. Not one to seek the spotlight or travel, she lived an honest, faithful life. You could often find her in the audience or bleachers at her children’s’ events, then in later years at her grandchildren’s’ events. She loved them all dearly and lit up any time she saw them. Always doing for others and never quite aware of what a good person she was, Nancy will be remembered for her humility, grace and quiet example.
Nancy was also a devoted member of Athens Wesleyan Church, and found great support in her church family.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 11 to 12 at Blauvelt’s Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 12:00 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY 14892 with Pastor Joshua Householder officiating. For those unable to attend the services, they will be live streamed at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Private interment will be at the Lockwood cemetery, Lockwood, N.Y. Nancy will be laid to rest directly adjacent to the fields her father worked on the farm.
For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Nancy’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be sent to Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.