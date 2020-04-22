Bradford County Commissioner Edward Bustin, 59, of Sayre, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre from natural causes.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is planning a Celebration of Ed’s Life at a future date. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Morning Times.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Ed’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com