Doris Jean Pruyne Talada of Sayre passed away peacefully at the Sayre Health Care Center at the age of 89.
Doris was the daughter of the late Harry and Julia Malloy Pruyne of Sayre.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, William (Bill), in 2016; her brothers Leonard, Charles, Harry (Butch), and Thomas; her sister June Denny; and her half-sisters Dorothy Finger, Eleanor Gates and Hilda Hicks.
Surviving Doris are her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jerry Bradley of Athens and her brother, Robert, of Athens; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Robert (Wesley) and Doris Talada of Athens and James and Karan Talada of El Cajon, Calif.
Additionally, Doris is survived by several nieces and nephews, with those on the Talada side calling her “Aunt Doris,” and on the Pruyne side, “Aunt Jean.” She was a favorite aunt to us as children because of the cool gifts she always chose. As adults we realized that it was the love behind those gifts that made her so special. She will be remembered as the “fun aunt” for sneaking us junk food, joining us in watching Saturday morning cartoons, and making incredible peanut butter fudge.
Doris began working as a young girl delivering newspapers for The Evening Times. Upon graduating from Sayre High School, she spent several years caring for her nephews in Florida, followed by a long career, over 33 years, as a laborer with Label Processing/Paxar in Sayre (now known as Avery Dennison), where her primary responsibility was running a winding machine. She was lovingly referred to by many of her coworkers as “Ma.”
Doris enjoyed playing golf, watching and attending NASCAR races, cheering for the New York Yankees and Giants and watching crime shows such as NCIS. She enjoyed word search puzzles and crafts, such as ceramics and plastic canvas needlepoint. An avid reader of romance novels, she would often forgo sleep until the last page of the book was turned. She loved the Peanuts comic strip, particularly the Snoopy and Woodstock characters.
Per Doris’ wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. She was laid to rest in the Tioga Point Cemetery next to her husband, along with her beloved pets, Snoopy, Simon and Muffin.
The family wishes to thank the healthcare professionals of Guthrie Clinic, Robert Packer Hospital, Greater Valley EMS, CareGivers America and the Sayre Health Care Center, who served her with compassion, particularly during the final years of her long and wonderful life.
Donations in her memory may be made to Greater Valley Emergency Medical Services, 904 North Lehigh Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 (gvems.com).
